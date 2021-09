RADNOR - The American Lung Association in Pennsylvania announces that registration is now open for the Radnor Run and that there is a new location for the Packet Pick-up Party, hosted by IM | Health of Wayne. After being moved to a virtual event last year, due to COVID-19, the Radnor Run community event will take place at the Radnor Township Building and grounds as an outdoor, in-person event on Sunday, October 31, 2021, beginning at 7:30 a.m.