Moyers Road closed due to flooding

crimewatchpa.com
 7 days ago

Between Wedgwood and ball fields. Flooding.

montgomery.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moyers Road#Crimewatch Technologies
Doylestown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Road Closure

Good Morning Doylestown Township. Ferry Rd. Is now open. Unfortunately Edison Furlong Rd is still closed between Pebble Hill Rd. and Turkey La. And Pebble Hill Rd is closed between Edison Furlong Rd. and Sugar Bottom Rd. Drive safely.
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Updated Traffic accident information

The previously posted information regarding the traffic accident involving a car carrier has been updated. The location of the accident was on the 611 bypass south at the Lower State Road overpass. The car carrier has been removed and all traffic is flowing normally.
Trafficsauconsource.com

Part of Old Bethlehem Road Closed Due to Storm Damage

If you regularly travel Old Bethlehem Road in Springfield Township, you may need to use a detour for some time. Springfield Township Police announced Tuesday that a portion of the two-lane road "will be closed for an extended length of time due to storm water damage.". The damage occurred when...
Berks County, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Early Warning

The Berks County Department of Emergency Services advises that due to conditions at the Green Hills Lake Dam in Robeson Township, the public should avoid the area downstream of the dam along 568, from Green Hills through Gibraltar. Stay tuned for further information.
Doylestown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

WATER SERVICE DISRUPTION - DOYLESTOWN COMMONS

Please be advised that water service will be temporarily shut off at the Doylestown Commons Condominium complex at 612 North Shady Retreat road this afternoon starting at approximately 2:00 p.m. The shut off is necessary due to a water main break on the grounds of the complex. Any residents of the complex should contact their homeowner's association with any questions.
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Vehicle Accident

Please avoid the area of S Main St at South St due to a vehicle accident investigation.
Blair County, PAWTAJ

Flooding closes multiple roads in Blair County, PennDOT reports

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple roads in Blair County are currently closed due to flooding as rain continues to fall in our central region from Hurricane Ida. Route 22 in Blair County, running between Hollidaysburg and Duncansville is closed due to flooding. The road is closed between Forsht Drive and Patch Way Road, according to 511pa.
Johnson City, TNwcyb.com

Sinking Creek Road in Johnson City to be closed due to bridge repair

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Sinking Creek Road in Johnson City will be closed to through traffic beginning Wednesday while crews replace the bridge at Miller Lane. Emergency traffic will not be able to pass. Property owners to the east of the work site at Miller Lane will be granted western access along the east side of Sinking Creek Road.
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Section of Doniphan closed for two hours due to flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Doniphan Drive between Canutillo-La Union (FM 259) to La Tuna Avenue is closed in both directions following flooding from Wednesday evening rainfall. The Texas Department of Transportation El Paso tweeted Wednesday night that the road will be closed in both directions for two hours as crews pump water.
Rutherford County, TNwgnsradio.com

County Farm Road Shut Down at Slab Due to Flooding

(RUTHERFORD COUTY, TN) At around 10 o’clock Tuesday (8/31/21) morning, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure of County Farm Road at the slab, just behind Community Care of Rutherford County. The small bridge had to be shut down as it was deemed unsafe to pass, due to rising...
Sidney, NENews Channel Nebraska

Access point to Sidney hospital closing due to road construction

SIDNEY - One access point to the Sidney hospital will be closed while a major road project continues on the east side of town. Sidney Regional Medical Center was notified Tuesday the intersection of Pole Creek Cross and Link 17J will temporarily close Wednesday while concrete is removed and preparations are made for a new turn lane.
Ocean City, NJ987thecoast.com

TWO SENIOR CENTERS TO CLOSE THURSDAY DUE TO POTENTIAL FLOODING

County officials have announced that senior centers in North Wildwood and Ocean City will be closed on Thursday due to potential flooding from remnants of Ida. Meals on Wheels will be doubled up for residents in those communities on Wednesday due to potential street flooding from heavy rainfall. Fare free transportation will not run to the Wildwoods or Ocean City on Thursday.

