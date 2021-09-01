Cancel
QB Skill: A Narrative of Numbers (pt. 3)

By Stampede Blue
chatsports.com
Cover picture for the articleThanks to the nflFastR project and NFL NextGen Stats for the timely sources of data. The point of this series has been to present an in depth examination of QB efficiency stats, so that I can properly frame what Colts fans can expect from Carson Wentz in 2021. In part 1, I showed how these stats are able to capture multiple QB skills such as accuracy, mobility, vision, etc. and therefore are good measures for Wentz’s abilities.

