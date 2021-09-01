Salt Lake City’s Capital Improvement Program is now accepting applications

Salt Lake City residents are invited to submit their ideas for projects that will improve their communities as part of the City’s annual Capital Improvement Program application process, which is open now through Sept. 30.

Salt Lake City’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) is a multi-year planning program of capital expenditures needed to replace or expand the City’s public infrastructure. These projects involve the construction, purchase or rehabilitation of City infrastructure including buildings, parks, streets, sidewalks, bridges, transportation features, traffic signals, or other physical structures.

Applications submitted from the public are reviewed by City staff, then considered by a community board for annual funding recommendations to the Mayor and City Council. The City considers the current fiscal year capital budget, Capital Facilities Plan, Impact Fee Facility Plans, and the City’s Master Plans in determining eligibility and the annual schedule of infrastructure improvements and budgets. All chosen projects are implemented by the City.

To apply, residents must complete the CIP Constituent Application in ZoomGrants and submit by Thursday, Sept. 30 by 11:59 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted for the Fiscal Year 22-23 CIP cycle. Funding for projects for this CIP cycle will be determined in Fall 2022, and applicants will be notified if their project was selected.

Examples of approved current or completed CIP improvements that were initiated by the public include: a bridge over the Jordan River connecting Backman Elementary School to nearby housing, Tracy Aviary historic structure renovations, and curb and gutter improvements to 1100 East.

More information

The Capital Improvement Program Application is the basic source of information required of all proposed projects. Non-profits, neighborhood groups, community-based organizations, and neighborhood business district organizations are eligible to apply. One application must be completed for each funding request. Requirements include:

The minimum request amount is $50,000

The maximum request amount is $500,000

The capital project must have a useful life of 5 or more years

The capital project must be a Salt Lake City owned asset

Community Outreach is required

Funds for CIP are allocated annually through a competitive process

Funding is decided upon in the fall of each year

Applications can be submitted at ZoomGrants. For questions about Salt Lake City’s Capital Improvement Program: visit https://www.slc.gov/can/cares/capital-improvement-program/, call 385-242-5604 or email cipinfo@slcgov.com