Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City’s Capital Improvement Program is now accepting applications

Posted by 
Salt Lake City, Utah
Salt Lake City, Utah
 7 days ago

Salt Lake City residents are invited to submit their ideas for projects that will improve their communities as part of the City’s annual Capital Improvement Program application process, which is open now through Sept. 30.

Salt Lake City’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) is a multi-year planning program of capital expenditures needed to replace or expand the City’s public infrastructure. These projects involve the construction, purchase or rehabilitation of City infrastructure including buildings, parks, streets, sidewalks, bridges, transportation features, traffic signals, or other physical structures.

Applications submitted from the public are reviewed by City staff, then considered by a community board for annual funding recommendations to the Mayor and City Council. The City considers the current fiscal year capital budget, Capital Facilities Plan, Impact Fee Facility Plans, and the City’s Master Plans in determining eligibility and the annual schedule of infrastructure improvements and budgets. All chosen projects are implemented by the City.

To apply, residents must complete the CIP Constituent Application in ZoomGrants and submit by Thursday, Sept. 30 by 11:59 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted for the Fiscal Year 22-23 CIP cycle. Funding for projects for this CIP cycle will be determined in Fall 2022, and applicants will be notified if their project was selected.

Examples of approved current or completed CIP improvements that were initiated by the public include: a bridge over the Jordan River connecting Backman Elementary School to nearby housing, Tracy Aviary historic structure renovations, and curb and gutter improvements to 1100 East.

More information

The Capital Improvement Program Application is the basic source of information required of all proposed projects. Non-profits, neighborhood groups, community-based organizations, and neighborhood business district organizations are eligible to apply. One application must be completed for each funding request. Requirements include:

  • The minimum request amount is $50,000
  • The maximum request amount is $500,000
  • The capital project must have a useful life of 5 or more years
  • The capital project must be a Salt Lake City owned asset
  • Community Outreach is required
  • Funds for CIP are allocated annually through a competitive process
  • Funding is decided upon in the fall of each year

Applications can be submitted at ZoomGrants. For questions about Salt Lake City’s Capital Improvement Program: visit https://www.slc.gov/can/cares/capital-improvement-program/, call 385-242-5604 or email cipinfo@slcgov.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah

10
Followers
82
Post
67
Views
ABOUT

Salt Lake City (often shortened to Salt Lake and abbreviated as SLC) is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Utah, as well as the seat of Salt Lake County, the most populous county in Utah. With an estimated population of 200,567 in 2019, making it currently the 22nd largest in the nation. It is the larger of only two major urban areas located within the Great Basin (the other being Reno, Nevada).

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Infrastructure#Capital Budget#Cip#Capital Facilities Plan#Backman Elementary School#Community Outreach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House asks Trump military academy board appointees to resign

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it asked 18 Trump administration appointees to resign from military academy boards, saying President Joe Biden would require such officials to be "aligned with the values of this administration." The 18 - six each on the Board of Visitors...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy