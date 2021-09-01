Apostles Lutheran becomes ‘Reconciling in Christ’ church
Gloucester’s Apostles Lutheran Church has become a “Reconciling in Christ” church after over two years of working toward this goal. Reconciling in Christ, according to the church’s welcome statement, means that the church believes “that because we are all one in Christ, and created in God’s image, all are welcome as beloved children of God. We welcome into the full life of the church all those whom God sends us.www.gazettejournal.net
