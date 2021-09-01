Services announced by local churches

Special services and other activities in churches this week include the following:. Apostles Lutheran Church, Gloucester, will hold in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The service can also be joined via Zoom; an invitation to the worship service and the bulletin will be sent to the congregation via email and can also be accessed on the church’s website at apostles-elca.org. Children’s Chapel will resume via Zoom at noon Sundays.A new Bible study will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom; links to both are on the website.