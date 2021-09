Shelton "Roy" Royston, 63, of Canon, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Roy was born in Stephens County, on August 23, 1958. He worked in the roofing industry before becoming disabled. He was a member of Destiny Fellowship in Canon. Roy loved Nascar and dirt track racing, riding around finding friends and family to talk to, joking around and enjoying life. Most of all he loved his grandchildren.