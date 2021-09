Capitalize on the post-pandemic chaos by getting access to the latest consumer trends at the 2021 LA Innovation Conference. In this age of rapid change, learn how to take advantage of the opportunities that erupt from chaos by attending this daylong learning experience. Explore the emerging trends that are framing the future and discover the data-driven insights behind them that are pivotal to successful brand positioning in this time of uncertainty. Plus, get the chance to brush up on the latest in market research and consumer behavior.