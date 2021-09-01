Okuma’s 5-Axis Glossary: Terms You Need to Know

Non-disperse solvent extraction is an effective technique for the extraction of metal ions from aqueous solution. In this study, uranium extraction using n-dodecane solvent containing tributylphosphate extractant in a membrane contactor was investigated. A 2D mathematical model was developed for the fluid flow and mass transfer in the hollow fibre membrane extractor. The equations of the created model were solved using the finite element method. The uranium concentration distribution in the extractor at different extractant concentrations as well as feed acidity was studied. The results showed that there is reasonable good agreement between experimental uranium extraction and modelling outputs at different extractant concentrations. Increasing extractant concentration from 5 to 30% led to the enhancement of uranium extraction from 2.60 to 34.13%. Also, there was an increase in the uranium extraction with increasing feed acidity in the range of 1–3 M. Furthermore, based on the radial uranium concentration distribution, it was found that the main mass transfer resistance in the system was microporous membrane section. Finally, it was obtained that the uranium extraction efficiency could be improved significantly by increasing porosity-to-tortuosity ratio. It was concluded that the membrane specification plays the most important role as the dominant mass transfer resistant was in the membrane subdomain.