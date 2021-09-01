Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lavonia, GA

Christine Smith

Hartwell Sun
 7 days ago

Christine V. Smith, age 80, of Lavonia, was called home on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 12:37 p.m. at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Born October 2, 1940, in Hart County, she was the daughter of the late Mandy Vickery Beggs. She was raised in the home of the late Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Vickery. She graduated from Lavonia High School. She loved to cook and bake (especially Christmas cakes that she would start baking right after Thanksgiving), playing cards particularly Rook, gospel and country music, Elvis Presley, spending time with her family and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother (MiMi). Mrs. Smith was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

www.thehartwellsun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Braselton, GA
City
Lavonia, GA
County
Hart County, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Buford, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lavonia High School#The Smith Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House asks Trump military academy board appointees to resign

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it asked 18 Trump administration appointees to resign from military academy boards, saying President Joe Biden would require such officials to be "aligned with the values of this administration." The 18 - six each on the Board of Visitors...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy