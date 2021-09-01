Christine Smith

Christine V. Smith, age 80, of Lavonia, was called home on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 12:37 p.m. at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Born October 2, 1940, in Hart County, she was the daughter of the late Mandy Vickery Beggs. She was raised in the home of the late Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Vickery. She graduated from Lavonia High School. She loved to cook and bake (especially Christmas cakes that she would start baking right after Thanksgiving), playing cards particularly Rook, gospel and country music, Elvis Presley, spending time with her family and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother (MiMi). Mrs. Smith was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.