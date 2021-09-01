Treefort Opens Permanent Music Venue Club with Rooftop Patio Downtown

Along with the rides, fried foods, entertainment and other fair fun, there's the animals! Check out the best chicken jokes from the Western Idaho Fair for a guaranteed LOL. Look, are these jokes you're going to hear on the Tonight Show? Probably not, but in my opinion, you should! So I went to the Western Idaho Fair and it was such a blast running around and checking out all the vendors, riding the rides, eating all...the...food! I mean I had friend Oreos, a friend onion, the tastiest corn dog of my life, a turkey leg. Let's just say I'm glad it was a long walk back to my car so I could burn at least some of those calories off.