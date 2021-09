Douglas "Doug" Lamar White, 79, of Hartwell, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at AnMed Health Medical Center, Anderson, S.C. Born on March 14, 1942 in Hartwell, he was the son of the late John Henry White and Phenida Wilson White. Mr. White was a shipping clerk for NVF with 53 years of service. He was also a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, and former member of the Hart County Jaycees.