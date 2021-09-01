Pat Fleming

Patsy "Pat" Vickery Fleming, 78, of Liberty Church Road, Dewy Rose, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. Born on June 8, 1943 in Anderson, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Tabor S. Vickery and Troyce Banister Vickery. Mrs. Fleming was a retired manager for the Hart County Solid Waste Transfer Station, former office clerk for Bellcraft Manufacturing, and she worked at the Mother Goose Nursery. She was also a member of the Liberty Baptist Church.