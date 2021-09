Larry A. Whitfield, age 74, of Pendergrass, formerly of Hartwell, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Born on April 23, 1947 in Gwinnett County, Mr. Whitfield was the son of the late Arthur and Ruby Coker Whitfield. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation, and was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Whitfield and a sister, Linda Harris.