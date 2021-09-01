Campus Briefs

Track alumni finish 10th overall, first among women, in 95-mile relay. Six alumni of Eastern’s track and field team finished 10th overall — first among women — in the Hartford Marathon Foundation’s running relay from Providence, RI, to Hartford on Aug. 28. The 95-mile relay featured 135 six-person teams; most completed the race in 11–14 hours. The event benefited the East Coast Greenway, with 85 percent of the route on the greenway. Eastern’s current track and field team volunteered at Jillson Square in downtown Willimantic, directing runners, supplying snacks and water, and taking times at what was the 12th exchange zone. Each alumni runner ran three times for a total of 18 legs.