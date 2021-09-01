Cancel
Nebraska State

Keisei Tominaga — 'the Japanese Steph Curry' — brings his jump shot to Nebraska

By Jimmy Watkins
HuskerExtra.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN — Rocking a Husker-scarlet T-shirt and sitting in front of a Nebraska basketball calendar, Keisei Tominaga introduced himself to the media Wednesday morning. Tominaga, who came to Lincoln from Japan, waited nearly 10 months after his signing day to wear his new team’s colors. The pandemic delayed Tominaga’s appearance on the 3-on-3 Olympic basketball circuit and, as a result, his arrival in Lincoln. But now that he’s arrived, he’s embracing his new surroundings.

