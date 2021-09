MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New figures show hospitalizations from the deadly coronavirus are down statewide and in South Florida. Carlos Migoya, the Chief Executive Officer of the Jackson Health System, tells CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “The reaction is that not only is the hospitalization rate down but the positivity rate in Miami-Dade is down. Statewide we are running at 15 percent. The county is at 10 percent. I think we are seeing a downturn in the surge but that does not mean it is over at any rate. But it does mean less people are infected and less people hospitalized.” A spokeswoman for the...