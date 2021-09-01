Cancel
Rehome a black tabby

 7 days ago

Need to rehome my 11yr old black tabby for no fault of her own. Due to personal circumstances I can no longer look after her. She's diabetic and requires insulin injections, otherwise in good health. I'm willing to continue to financially support her (vet food, insulin, syringes, yearly check ups,...

#Tabby#Old Black#Insulin
