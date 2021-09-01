Cancel
Petersburg, AK

Petersburg borough launches new website

kfsk.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePetersburg’s municipal government launched a new website Monday. The Petersburg borough’s new online address is petersburgak.gov. Borough manager Steve Giesbrecht said the new site should make it easier to get out information. “It’s easier to get around and it’s with a different company than we used to use who provided...

www.kfsk.org

Comments / 0

