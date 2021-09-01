Southwest Florida Law Firm, Woodward, Pires & Lombardo, P.A. Unveils New Website
Naples, Florida, September 1st, 2021– Woodward, Pires & Lombardo, P.A. (WPL), a Collier County law firm with offices in Naples and Marco Island, Florida announces that its new, responsive website launched this week. Coinciding with the new site, the law firm is celebrating its 50th anniversary and will commemorate this milestone with an open house event and by serving in community activities.www.tampabaynewswire.com
