Slater | Grant Announces Addition of New Attorney

Tampa Bay News Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlater | Grant Personal Injury and Trial Firm is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Paul E. Przepis to the firm. Slater l Grant founding attorneys Scott Slater and Javan Grant, said, “We are honored to have Paul join our team. Paul has built a reputation of being a fierce advocate who puts the needs of his clients first. His dedication in providing a client centered approach aligns perfectly with our core values here at Slater l Grant. We could not be more thrilled.”

