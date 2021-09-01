Slater | Grant Announces Addition of New Attorney
Slater | Grant Personal Injury and Trial Firm is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Paul E. Przepis to the firm. Slater l Grant founding attorneys Scott Slater and Javan Grant, said, “We are honored to have Paul join our team. Paul has built a reputation of being a fierce advocate who puts the needs of his clients first. His dedication in providing a client centered approach aligns perfectly with our core values here at Slater l Grant. We could not be more thrilled.”www.tampabaynewswire.com
