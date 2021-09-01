Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Something that has never been done before

Tampa Bay News Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 1, 2021 – Tampa, FL – Do you want to do something that has never been done before? Many would answer, “Yes! I want to do something that has never been done before.” However, most people would never work over 40 hours per week, even if they were to get paid overtime pay for it.

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Authority Expert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Related
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Making friends has never been easier

Congrats! You got into UC Berkeley — the real No. 1 public university in the country. This is your first time in college, so naturally, you’re probably wondering how to make friends in an unfamiliar environment. Like a true UC Berkeley student, you’re determined to succeed — so much so that you consulted a guide. But these are desperate times, and returning in person means everyone needs a little help getting back to socializing. So you should trust me, because, from your first step on an abandoned boba cup to your last step across our historic amphitheater’s uneven stage, my tips will serve you well in making friendships that will last at least until you get a new phone or move to another part of campus.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Are you thinking about leaving your job?

During the pandemic, many people stayed hunkered down in their jobs for security. As we begin to leave the pandemic and head back to a new normal, however, professionals are quitting their jobs in record numbers. If you are considering leaving your job, have you thought about exactly why you want to leave? Do you have another job lined up or are you just done, burned out, and do you need time to recover without any new employment lined up?
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Fall Guys has never been better with friends than it is now, and that's thanks to Squads

Do you remember your first Fall Guys win? For me, it was soon after launch. I'd been playing for a week, reached a few finals previously and Fall Mountain was up. Eight players were left, my three party members were out and crucially, I started at the back row. Not great odds, but once we began, the cannons became my new friends. Knocking over several contenders, I swiftly dodged those spinning hammers, two players jumped early and once they'd missed, that crown was mine. What a rush that gave me.
JobsCNN

Lots of people are quitting their jobs. Here's how to do it right

The strong jobs recovery has prompted a lot of workers to part ways with their employers -- in many cases, to pursue jobs offering more flexibility or better pay. In June, nearly 4 million workers quit their jobs, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
EconomyFortune

The labor pool you could be tapping right now

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Before we get to this week's column, a housekeeping note: It's my last one. I am so grateful to the folks at Fortune for giving me this platform as I transitioned from media executive to entrepreneur. I can now let you in on two secrets of Worksheet: One, I used it to answer burning questions I had as a first-time CEO navigating an ever-shifting world and workplace. Two, I ran an experiment to ensure every single edition featured the voices of women and people of color. Proud to say it worked and no white man ever shined alone. Now I hand the baton to a longtime friend and former colleague, Emily Peck. She's fabulous, you'll see. If you'd like to continue to connect, I'm scarily easy to find on the internet. Follow me on Twitter and LinkedIn, and please oh please follow what we're building at Epicenter-NYC and URL Media.
Public Healthcollegecandy.com

Why Some People Have Multiple Jobs During The Pandemic

As the pandemic began its rampage throughout the country, not only did people start to lose their jobs, but soon people found themselves having to work at home to either protect themselves from the virus, or simply because their company mandated it for the sake of their employees. The funny...
JobsFOXBusiness

These people who work from home have a secret: They have two jobs

They were bored. Or worried about layoffs. Or tired of working hard for a meager raise every year. They got another job offer. A small, dedicated group of white-collar workers, in industries from tech to banking to insurance, say they have found a way to double their pay: Work two full-time remote jobs, don’t tell anyone and, for the most part, don’t do too much work, either.
MySanAntonio

If You're Answering Emails On Vacation Then I Have Good News (And Bad News) For You

I was on vacation earlier this month and thinking about emails. Actually, I'd been responding to emails. What about you?. Do you leave an "out of office" message when you go on vacation? Do you have a strict "do not disturb" policy while you're away? Are you the type of person that can go for an entire week without checking emails?
Businesshbr.org

Don’t Force People to Come Back to the Office Full Time

A few firms, most notably Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, have recently moved to return their employees to the office full-time. Their stated reasons are that face-to-face interactions are better for collaboration and that employees are less productive at home. Perhaps a darker rationale is to purge nonconformists, with one senior manager declaring “Goldman does not want to hire people for whom the most important thing is how many days they have to spend in the office.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy