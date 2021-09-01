Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

North America will remain the Most Attractive Market for Golf Apparels Over 2026,Says Fact.MR

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolf apparel market is anticipated to witness a notable upsurge during the forecast period 2020 to 2030, conferring to a new Fact.MR study. The study promotes crucial trends that are presently determining the growth of golf apparel market. This newly published and perceptive report sheds light on vital dynamics, which...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Market Research#Mergers And Acquisitions#Market Trends#Golf Apparel Market#Cagr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
BicyclesLas Vegas Herald

North America Electric Bicycle Market to Grow at 12.6% by 2030: Allied Market Research

Positive government regulations and policies to encourage the use of electric bicycles, increase in fuel costs, and rise in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity fuel the growth of the global electric bicycle market. Based on motor type, the mid-drive segment accounted for the major share in 2020. Based on battery type, on the other hand, the lithium ion (Li-ion) segment would remain lucrative by the end of 2030. Prominent Players: Accell Group N.V., CSE EV GROUP CO LTD, Derby Cycle, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co Ltd, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Merida Industry Co, Ltd, Royal Dutch gazelle, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Yadea Group Holdings Ltd and Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

North America Luxury Car Market to Grow at 6.7% CAGR by 2026

Increase in demand for luxury vehicles and preference for comfortable driving experience fuel the growth of the global luxury car market. However, high cost of luxury cars hinders the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of electric luxury cars and efforts toward improving quality, offering better equipment, and enhancing comfort provide lucrative opportunities in the market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Yogurt Cup Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion during 2021-2031, Says Fact.MR

Over time, the packaging industry has changed tremendously, encouraging manufactures to introduce innovative, catchy packaging products to grab the eye-balls of customers. Catering to the growing customer needs, they have developed multipack solutions like yogurt cups to lure huge masses. These cups are composed of plastic, paper, foam and aluminum foil lid film. The food & beverage industries are increasingly depending on them not just to hold yogurt, but also to add to the brand image of the company.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Growing Demand in Field of Animal Husbandry Is Predicted to Produce Numerous Opportunities for Primary Feed Materials Market, Says Fact.MR

Primary feed materials help in getting better operating results related to milk production for cattle. In addition, primary feed materials also help in improving animal husbandry services by providing nutritious mineral feed for animals. Primary feed materials are primary feed which are given to animals such as cows, sheep, goats, calves, pigs, rabbits, birds, etc., by mixing it with fodder. For getting better ration quality, primary feed materials are being given to household animals.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Steady Growth of the Shipbuilding Industry to Fuel the Marine Wheel Bearings Market, Says Fact.MR

The global marine wheel bearing market has been filliped greatly by globalization, which has resulted in increased volume of international trade. As per a conference of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), merchant ships contributes close to a staggering US$380 billion in freight rates in the global economy. This equals to almost 5% of the overall trade worldwide.
Beauty & FashionLas Vegas Herald

Rising Demand for Skincare and Cosmetics Products to Boost Octenylsuccinate Market Growth, Says Fact.MR

Cosmetics industry is one the rise since last decade due to increased demand for cosmetic products. Furthermore, consciousness towards skin care has also boosted skin care product market. Aluminium starch octenylsuccinate is the aluminium salt of the reaction product of anhydride octenylsuccinate with starch. It is widely being used in cosmetics and skincare industry due to which demand for aluminium starch octenylsuccinate is increasing over the industry forecast period.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Rising Industrialization Across Emerging Countries to Drive Bucket Elevators Market Growth, Says Fact.MR

The demand for bucket elevators experienced a major fall in 2020 on account ofCovid-19 pandemic. However as the current condition is recovering in 2021, researches are getting conducted to bring continuous developments in this market. The inexorable efforts of market players are helping them to recover their earlier positions.Rising industrialization across emerging countries mainly drive the global bucket elevators market. The increasing demand from the agricultural, chemical and the mining industries, along with growing output growth from the same has been contributing to the growth of the bucket elevators market and is anticipated to continue influence throughout the forecast period.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Rapidly Growing Automotive Industry to Foster Demand of Automotive Frame Machine Market, Says Fact.MR

The growth of the automotive frame machines market is mainly attributed to the increasing use of automotive frame machines as an automotive collision repair equipment. A mounting number of auto service businesses and stakeholders in the automotive aftermarket are adopting automotive frame machines with innovative features and higher quality. Emerging trends in the automotive industry and dynamic consumer demand for passenger cars and SUVs continue to influence the automotive frame machines market. Demand is also impacted by evolving demand for SUVs and trucks. Considering the growing preference towards SUVs, demand for heavy-duty frame machines has increased.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Plasma Fractionation Market – North America is leading the market, owing to growing per capita healthcare spending in the U.S.

Blood plasma fractionation refers to the general process of separating various components of blood plasma, which in turn, is a component of blood acquired through blood fractionation. Plasma is the straw-colored liquid portion of blood, which comprises for 55% of blood. During plasma fractionation, plasma is separated and can be used for many different medical applications. Plasma is taken from donors when whole blood is donated, or by plasmapheresis, a process by which the liquid part of the blood, or plasma, is separated from the blood cells and plasma is retained. This plasma can be used as Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) for replacement of clotting factors. Most plasma is used for products which derived from plasma fractionation. Plasma comprehends thousands of diverse proteins, but only about 20 of these are used to produce therapeutic plasma products. These fit into three classes’ immunoglobulins, clotting factors, and albumin.
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market: North America to Remain Dominant with Higher Acceptance of Technologies

The global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market is anticipated to witness moderate to high growth as numerous market players are collaborating with pharmaceutical manufacturers, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). Additionally, there is a rise in number of new entrants in the market, thereby putting the position of prominent players at risk. Prominent players in the companion diagnostic tests in oncology market include Illumina Inc., and Agilent Technologies Inc. These companies emphasize on new product developments and account for a substantial share in the global companion diagnostic tests in oncology market market.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

How Toilet Paper Market is Expected to Reach $39.5 Billion by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Toilet Paper Market by Type, End Use, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," The global toilet paper market size was valued at $26.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $39.5 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The toilet paper industry is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $13.4 billion from 2020 to 2028.
Marketsbostonnews.net

The Global Demand of Anti-pollution Mask Market, Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Forecast till 2029

We tracked the Anti-pollution Mask market by evaluating supply-side as well as demand side trends, also applied top-down and bottom up approaches for market size analysis. For top-down approach, we evaluate parent industry and what would be the market share range of various products/segments, how much share do different products account in their respective segments. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country specific data is again analysed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.
Marketscruiseindustrynews.com

Lori Sheller Joins Swan Hellenic as VP of Sales & Marketing, North America

Swan Hellenic announced today that Lori Sheller has been appointed Vice President of Sales & Marketing, North America. Sheller will be joining the company with immediate effect, reporting directly to Alfredo Spadon, Swan Hellenic’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, according to a press release. Sheller joins Swan...
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

North America is projected to lead the airborne ISR market from 2021 to 2026

According to a research report "Airborne ISR Market by Solution (Systems, Software, Service), End User (Military Aircrafts, Military Helicopters, Unmanned Systems), End User (Defense, Homeland Security), Application, Region – Forecast 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Airborne ISR market size is estimated to be valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of value. The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for phased array radars for better operational efficiency during air surveillance, border surveillance, and commercial applications. The airborne ISR market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. The rising demand of UAVs for airborne ISR applications, increasing procurement of Airborne ISR systems due to growing transnational and regional instability, increasing use airborne ISR based geological surveying for scientific research purposes, rapid advancement in artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and robotics technologies are fueling the growth of the airborne ISR market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Alternative Building Materials Market Global Competitive Analysis and Demand Analysis 2020 to 2030

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, alternative building materials Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The latest study on the Global alternative building materials Market covers a wide range of organizations from different regions. It offers a comprehensive information based on market developments, competitions, and challenges faced by the industry. With this, the report also involves the key strategies followed among the market players, major market determinants, and recent trends that helps the industry to expand. The report provides an intense data from 2014 to 2021 and forecasted data till 2030 along with product outline and other growth factors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Brushless DC Motors Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2020 - 2028

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, Brushless DC Motors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028. The latest study on the Global Brushless DC Motors Market covers a wide range of organizations from different regions. It offers a comprehensive information based on market developments, competitions, and challenges faced by the industry. With this, the report also involves the key strategies followed among the market players, major market determinants, and recent trends that helps the industry to expand. The report provides an intense data from 2014 to 2021 and forecasted data till 2028 along with product outline and other growth factors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Tourism Insurance Market Bigger Than Expected | Allianz, Munich RE, Generali, AXA, Hanse Merkur, Groupama

Global Tourism Insurance Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Tourism Insurance market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Tourism Insurance market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Resource Management Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Ganttic, 152HQ, Deltek

The latest independent research document on Global Resource Management Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Resource Management Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Resource Management Software market report advocates analysis of Trimble, Traffika, 10,000ft, Changepoint, ServiceNow, Kelloo, Fieldbook, AboutTime Technologies, Precursive, Microburst Technologies, Prosymmetry, Qreserve, Ganttic, 152HQ, Deltek, Condeco & Guia International.

Comments / 0

Community Policy