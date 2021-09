Radisson RED London Greenwich The O2 opens its doors as the first Radisson RED property in central London. Radisson RED London Greenwich The O2 is located near the Royal Museums Greenwich, including the Cutty Sark, the National Maritime Museum, and the Royal Observatory, home of the famous Prime Meridian, where east meets west. This area of Greenwich in southeast London is the perfect location for guests to feel the buzz of one of the capital’s hippest boroughs. The hotel is located nearby the O2 Arena, the world’s most popular entertainment arena for concerts and events with world-famous artists, as well as big sport and entertainment events from across the globe.