Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Savoy’s Royal Suite is transformed by Gucci and Christie’s

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since its foundation, Gucci has frequently featured or mentioned the theme of travel, referencing the iconography of luxury hotels and the jet-setters who populated them in the early decades of the 1900s. It was with irony, pride, and self-awareness that the House’s founder, Guccio Gucci, introduced these themes and symbols, after his first-hand experience. Still very young, he was employed at The Savoy as a luggage porter and liftboy, when he gained direct access to the tastes and needs of traveling customers, escorting them from floor to floor. Seeing the luxurious luggage and elegant clothes of guests was a major impetus in his desire to start his own leather goods company, shortly after his return to Italy from London.

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guccio Gucci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savoy Hotel#The Savoy#The Transformation#House#Aria Collection#Private Sales#The Royal Suite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsVice

Gucci’s back-to-school stationery is here

Oh, the joys of shopping for stationary ahead of that back-to-school feeling in September. Whether you’re a freshman, sophomore, returning to office or looking to freshen your WFH set-up, there’s nothing quite like the nostalgic feeling of amassing crisp notebooks and sharp pencils for the year ahead. Now, you can buy your stationery supplies at Gucci. The Italian house’s creative director Alessandro Michele is bringing his whimsical touch to the most mundane objects: pencils, pens, and notebooks, just in time for the first term of school (and for the Milan Design Week).
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Dior Opens a One-of-a-Kind Spa in Paris

The September rentrée in Paris is the most frenetic time of year, teeming as it is with openings and major exhibitions, and this year is no exception. With more than 72% of the French population at least partially vaccinated, lines are already forming all over town to see what's new with Paris Design Week and the Maison & Objet design fair as excitement mounts for Paris Fashion Week on the horizon.
Beauty & Fashionarchitecturaldigest.com

Tour a Historic English Castle Where One Design Legend Has Kept His Considerable Treasures

The prolific English designer Jasper Conran OBE, son of Sir Terence Conran and his first wife, author Shirley Conran, has created menswear and womenswear collections, as well as costumes for operas, ballets, and theater productions. Fashion chops aside, he’s most associated with the design universe, thanks to his Designers Guild fabrics and wallpapers, bone china collections for Wedgwood, and illustrious family history.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WWD

L.A.’s Hottest Fall Events: Gucci’s Fashion Show, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Beverly Hills Restaurant, LACMA’s Celeb-Filled Gala and More

Click here to read the full article. All eyes will be on Los Angeles come fall — if all goes as planned. While the surge of the Delta variant has further delayed a return to some form of normalcy, L.A.’s anticipated opening dates are set, for now.More from WWDA Look at the Costumes of 'Cruella'Studio Visit With Francesco ClementeA Look Inside Veranda, the New Restaurant From David Rabin and Chef George Mendes On Nov. 2, Gucci is expected to present its second collection of 2021, per the Italian house’s new calendar. The last time Gucci showed in the U.S. was in 2015...
Interior Designarchitecturaldigest.com

Meet the Parisian Design Duo Behind Portofino's Splendido Mare Hotel

“It’s like a postcard,” says Hugo Sauzay, one half of the Parisian design duo Festen, describing Splendido Mare, the beloved Belmond hotel in Portofino. “You’re on a pier in Italy, you close your eyes, people are shouting, waves are crashing.” That was a feeling he and Charlotte de Tonnac, his partner in business and life, embraced when updating the iconic property, situated in a 1930s building with just 14 guest rooms.
Designhypebeast.com

Christie’s Is Set to Auction a Series of Picasso Ceramics in September

With some estimates starting as low as $1,100 USD. Christie’s will hold an online-only auction of Pablo Picasso‘s whimsical series of ceramics from September 10 to 22. According to the auctioneer, sales of the works have been surging behind the scenes and the event will be a great entrance for collectors, both old and new, as some estimates start as low as $1,100 USD. The art on auction will range from plates and bowls to an array of intricate vases, all of which were made during the years between 1947 to 1971.
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

An Ode to Tom Ford’s Gucci and All the Glamour That Entails

After finding his footing in 1994, Ford's new Gucci was as provocative as it was glamorous. This was wearable sex appeal with a luxury spin. The pants barely clung to the models' hips. Necklines plunged to navels, and sheer fabric left little to the imagination. The campaigns featured steamy settings and even once depicted pubic hair shaved in the iconic GG logo—the public had a fit at that one. In parallel to the boom of the celebrity red carpet, Ford garnered respect at awards shows, dressing women from Charlize Theron to Nicole Kidman in Grecian-like numbers that celebrated the human figure.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

TRR’s Resale ‘It’ List Sees Gucci Gain on Vuitton, Telfar Demand Up 590%

Click here to read the full article. Louis Vuitton has maintained its ranking as the most popular luxury brand among consumers searching for resale items at The RealReal over the past year. But Gucci is nipping at its heels. According to the company’s 2021 Resale Report, which compares searches from the first half of 2020 to the first half of 2021, there’s a narrow gap of 2 percent between Vuitton and Gucci. The third most-searched brand was Chanel, but Gucci is searched 30 percent more often, according to the report. Fourth is Prada and fifth is Dior.More from WWDGreat Jones Distillery...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Women’s Gucci sneakers are in stock now at Nordstrom: Check out these new styles

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gucci sneakers are in stock at Nordstrom.com. Sure, they’re expensive, but designer splurges always are. On a budget? It doesn’t cost anything to browse, and there are many styles to choose from, for the future. Plus, like many other luxury brands, Gucci kicks have a solid resale value, up to 69%, according to some sneakers blogs.
Apparelbrides.com

25 Beautiful Vintage Engagement Rings for Stylish Brides

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. It's easy to see the appeal of a vintage engagement ring. With this nostalgic piece of jewelry comes an innate...
Beauty & Fashionveranda.com

Jasper Conran's Sale at Christie's Is Like Shopping Through Centuries of English Manor Homes

English country style lovers, rejoice! Renowned fashion and homewares designer Jasper Conran is downsizing, trading his apartment at New Wardour Castle in Wiltshire for a smaller home in Southwest England. As part of the move, he's auctioning off his vast collection of furniture, art, and tableware at a sale with Christie's London, offering bidders a chance to snatch up a piece of his singular country house vision.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

A DJ Booth Brings the Funk to This Designer’s Classical London Flat

Since earning her degree in textiles and fashion from the revered Central Saint Martins in 2007, interior designer Isabelle Lomas hasn’t wasted any time establishing herself as one to watch. She has styled for British Vogue; tackled interiors for Soho House alongside its founder, Nick Jones; and, most recently, started her own design firm. In 2017, in the midst of it all, she also juggled a side project: freshening up the classical 750-square-foot apartment she shares with her husband, Rob, in London’s Notting Hill.
Lifestyletripsavvy.com

Live the English High Life in This Colorful New London Hotel

A vacation to the U.K. countryside is hard to replicate, especially in London, but the new Beaverbrook Town House is bringing a touch of the countryside to the heart of Chelsea. Opened on Sept. 1, Beaverbrook Town House joins its sister hotel, the Beaverbrook in Surrey, a 470-acre estate owned...
Designers & CollectionsFinancial Times

Art of the experimental: young Chinese jewellery designers to watch

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Jewellery news. Jewellery designers such as Cindy Chao, Wallace Chan and Michelle Ong, with their artistry and depictions of nature, have become the pride of Asia, establishing a loyal following in China and the west. But hard on their heels is a new wave of young Chinese designers, notably Feng. J, Austy Lee and Gearry Suen, who are creating a stir in jewellery circles with their mix of innovative techniques, dynamic sense of colour, and traditional craftsmanship.
Beauty & Fashionluxurytravelmagazine.com

The Biltmore Mayfair Launches London Fashion Week Cocktail Menu

Located in London’s prestigious Grosvenor Square, The Biltmore Mayfair is the perfect glamorous home-away-from-home for London Fashion Week. The property is within enviable proximity to some of Mayfair coveted high-end boutiques in addition to the world-famous Oxford Street, Bond Street and Regent Street – so in the ultimate location to visit some of the week’s top shows and presentations to feel inspired before heading to the shops. In celebration of some events taking place in live action following a pandemic prompted hiatus, The Biltmore’s expert mixology team have carefully curated a menu which pays homage to the cities which host this timeless tradition season on season. Guests can enjoy following shows or as they enjoy the online digital presentations from select designers.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Infamous Self-Destructing Banksy Painting Returns to Auction

Just three years ago, Banksy’s Girl With a Ballon (2006) made headlines after it sold for £1 million ($1.4 million) at an evening sale at Sotheby’s London. But it wasn’t the price that caused a stir, instead it was that the bottom half of the piece was shredded immediately after the auctioneer’s hammer dropped. Now, that piece will return to the auction block. On October 14, the piece will again be auctioned by Sotheby’s London during the house’s contemporary art evening sale. When Girl With a Balloon sold in 2018, it carried a pre-sale estimate of £200,000.  Since the viral moment, Banksy’s authentication committee, Pest Control, certified the...
Beauty & FashionTime Out Global

Ikea releases special limited collection with British fashion designer and icon Zandra Rhodes

Ikea has just launched one of their most exciting collaborations yet – the Karismatisk collection. Working together with renowned British fashion and textile designer Zandra Rhodes, whom some of you may recognise as the Dame with a hot pink bob, the collection boasts a series of statement-making products inspired by Rhodes’s use of bold prints and vivid colours in her designs. Rhodes is known for designing garments for the likes of Princess Diana and celebrities such as Freddie Mercury and more.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Highlights from a Special Edition of Milan Design Week

MILAN — After being canceled and then postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic last year and in April 2021, expectations are high in Milan for the return of the Salone del Mobile and Design Week, running Sunday through Friday. While more contained compared to past editions, as restrictions continue to be enforced given the Delta variant and travel bans remain in place for some countries, brands are still taking the opportunity to present their latest designs.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Bottega Veneta Unveils Mystery FW21 "Salon 02" Collection

Back in April, Daniel Lee showcased a secret runway at Berlin‘s Berghain nightclub for Bottega Veneta‘s Fall/Winter 2021 season. The creative director has now unveiled the mystery “Salon 02” collection in time with its worldwide launch. Lee’s latest designs are ones we’ve dreamt of wearing throughout the pandemic. Thousands of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy