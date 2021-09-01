The Savoy’s Royal Suite is transformed by Gucci and Christie’s

Ever since its foundation, Gucci has frequently featured or mentioned the theme of travel, referencing the iconography of luxury hotels and the jet-setters who populated them in the early decades of the 1900s. It was with irony, pride, and self-awareness that the House’s founder, Guccio Gucci, introduced these themes and symbols, after his first-hand experience. Still very young, he was employed at The Savoy as a luggage porter and liftboy, when he gained direct access to the tastes and needs of traveling customers, escorting them from floor to floor. Seeing the luxurious luggage and elegant clothes of guests was a major impetus in his desire to start his own leather goods company, shortly after his return to Italy from London.