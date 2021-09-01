Cancel
The Penthouse Experience at Eichardt's Private Hotel, Queenstown, New Zealand

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExplore the very best that Queenstown has to offer and discover the incredible Penthouse by Eichardt's at Queenstown's premier lakefront location. The Penthouse adorns the top of the brand new Eichardt’s building and enjoys uninterrupted views across Lake Wakatipu to the snow-capped mountains beyond. With 240m2 of spacious living areas, indoor and outdoor kitchens, two large bedrooms, marble bathrooms, sauna, spa and Queenstown’s largest private terrace, The Penthouse is the ultimate in luxury accommodation.

