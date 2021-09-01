NOTICE OF PROPOSED AND ANNUAL ...

To the Creditors, Beneficiaries and Distributees of the within named deceased persons and wards: We have before us the Proposed Final, Short Form and Annual Settlements of the Estates of the following persons, which shall be presented at the Commission meeting of Marion County, at the J. Harper Meredith Building, 4th Floor, in the City of Fairmont, on the 8th day of September, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock, a.m. which settlements have been presented to me by the fiduciary of such estates and which proposed, short form and annual settlements I have approved as indicated below: