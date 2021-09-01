Iowa DNR seeking public comment regarding finding of no significant impact on upgrade project for City of New Albin wastewater treatment system
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comment in regard to an upgrade project for the City of New Albin wastewater treatment system. Public comment will be accepted through Wednesday, September 15 and can be done so by contacting Iowa DNR Environmental Specialist Jean Mayne at Jean.Mayne@dnr.iowa.gov or 515-725-0487.waukonstandard.com
