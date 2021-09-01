Cancel
Waseca, MN

Man who fled police sentenced to additional prison time

By Annie Harman
southernminn.com
 5 days ago

A Waseca man who led police on a high-speed chase down Hwy. 14 in April will receive additional jail time concurrent with a previous sentencing, according to court documents. Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 26, was sentenced on Aug. 23 in Steele County Court by Judge Karen Duncan to 20 months in a state prison. Schumacher pleaded guilty on July 16 to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Per the plea agreement, misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and driving after revocation were dismissed.

