The Allamakee County Conservation Board is hosting an Iowa Hunters Education Course September 9 and September 11 of this year at the Allamakee County Sportsman’s Club, located at 450 Highway 9, west of Waukon. Thursday, September 9 the course will be from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, September 11 the course will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Attendance both days is required to obtain hunters education certification.