Cristiano Ronaldo breaks men's international goal-scoring record

By Telegraph Sport
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo became international football's record goalscorer with a last-gasp double to snatch Portugal an unlikely victory from the Republic of Ireland's grasp. The 36-year-old celebrated his return to Manchester United in style by almost single-handedly rescuing the Portuguese with headers in the 89th minute and the sixth minute of stoppage time to make it 2-1 just as it looked as though Ireland had opened their Group A account with a famous win.

