Lake Marion head coach Jarvis Davis was a winner in his debut with the Gators Friday, but any talk of a first-win hangover was quickly put to rest at practice Monday. "I told (our team) it's time to get back to work," Davis said. "We're taking it one game at a time and one week at a time. Every week we are 0-0 and we want to be 1-0 at the end of the week."