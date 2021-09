Jeanette Jeffrey has joined the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown as Health Educator on the hospital’s Rural Health Care Transformation Team. The Health Educator position was established to provide leadership and collaboration with local community partners in developing and managing community health education programs and campaigns that will be offered through the Chestertown hospital’s Aging and Wellness Center of Excellence. Lara Wilson, Director of Rural Health Care Transformation for UM Shore Regional Health, said the goal of these initiatives is to inform residents of Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties of strategies for maintaining their health and to promote appropriate use of local health resources.