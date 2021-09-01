Cancel
Maricopa, AZ

Sonoran Creek tenant improvements among permits granted

By Jay Taylor
inmaricopa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look at commercial permit activity in the city from July 16 – August 13, 2021:. Discount Tire has been issued a permit to begin the $1.4 million construction of its garage at Sonoran Creek Marketplace, 20240 N. John Wayne Pkwy., lots 2 and 3. Tenant improvements valued at $100,000 will be made for a nail salon and Doege Development LLC will make $40,000 of improvements to The Joint Chiropractic’s suite.

