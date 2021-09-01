Cancel
State Police seeks information on Culpeper arson case

Augusta Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Somebody set fire to the Virginia Department of Corrections Adult Probation and Parole office building in the Town of Culpeper in June. Know who?. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is asking for the public’s help with...

augustafreepress.com

Pueblo, COKDVR.com

Pueblo police seek information in disappearance of man and homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information on the disappearance of a man and homicide in Pueblo County. According to police, the body of Raymond Ray, 24, was discovered in eastern Pueblo County on Aug. 17. Ray was reported missing on...
Michigan StateWWMT

Dog fight injures Michigan State Police K-9 during arson investigation

HARTFORD, Mich. — A Michigan State Police K-9 was injured after being attacked by another dog while investigating a fire. K-9 Cap, a 4-year-old German shepherd, and his handler were searching for clues at a possible arson in Hartford just before 10 a.m. Aug. 24 when another dog attacked K-9 Cap, according to Michigan State Police.
San Antonio, TXfoxsanantonio.com

REWARD: Police seek new leads in 2016 cold case murder investigation

SAN ANTONIO - It's been five years since Jacob Perales was found dead, and the case has gone cold. Police are hoping the public can help them generate new leads. According to investigators, Perales, 19, was discovered by family members on Aug. 31, 2016 along Piedmont Street. They tried to help him, but by the time officers arrived, Perales was already dead.
Ashland, OHcleveland19.com

Ashland police seek information on missing woman

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashland police are looking for Crystal Dudte, a possible missing person. Dudte was last seen in Mansfield on July 24. She could be in either Mansfield or the Ashland area. If you have information, contact Officer Adam Brock at 419-289-3639.
Merced, CAcrimevoice.com

Merced Police Arrest Attempted Arson Suspect

Orignally published as a Merced Police Department Facebook post – “Merced – Merced Police officers arrested Thomas Housley (69) for attempted arson. At 10:38 PM, officers responded to a multi-unit housing complex at 314 W. 19th Street for attempted arson. The suspect, Housley, was detained at the scene. A witness reported that Housley tried to burn down the building after he lit paper on fire and poured gasoline on it.
Montgomery County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

‘I’m Not Going Back To Prison,’ Homeowner Shoots, Kills Burglary Suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A homeowner shot and killed a 23-year-old man who he caught breaking into his car on Sept 2. in Montgomery County. Detectives said it happened in the 22700 block of Adrift Row Lane in Porter, Texas. The homeowner told them he received an alarm indicating motion in his driveway at 9 p.m. Upon going outside, he discovered the suspect inside his car. At gunpoint, the homeowner ordered the man to get out. But the suspect refused to comply with the homeowner’s instructions and said, “I’m not going back to prison.” Police said he then became uncooperative and aggressive. During the altercation, the homeowner discharged his firearm, striking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced deceased upon the arrival of medical staff. The circumstances surrounding the discharge of the firearm are currently under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies including MCTXSheriff, Texas Rangers and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and no further details are available at this time. Detectives have yet to release the suspect’s name pending next-of-kin notification.
Harrisonburg, VAAugusta Free Press

Police investigating robbery in Harrisonburg

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A 24-year-old female reported that a man approached her from behind, knocked her down, and took items belonging to her. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’7” and 180-200 lbs. wearing all black clothing and wearing a black face covering. The male fled on foot east towards South Willow Street.
Johnstown, COReporterHerald.com

Johnstown police seek more information about ‘suspicious’ sheriff’s office patrol car fire

The Johnstown Police Department is requesting information from the public regarding a sheriff’s office vehicle fire on Tuesday in a Johnstown neighborhood,. Early Tuesday morning, the Johnstown Police Department and the Loveland Fire Department responded to a report of an unoccupied sheriff’s office patrol vehicle on fire, according to a news release from Johnstown police.
Claremont, NHValley News

Suspect held in alleged diner arson case

NEWPORT, N.H. — A 59-year-old Claremont man is being held on preventive detention after his arraignment on charges he set fire to a diner near Opera House Square because of a grudge he had against the cook there. Leo J. Leblanc pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Sullivan Superior Court...
Greenville, NCDaily Reflector

Police seeking robbery suspects

Police are calling on the public’s help to identify two men involved in an armed robbery at a Greenville convenience store. The Greenville Police Department said Tuesday that the two suspects robbed the My Stop at 701 Hooker Road on Aug. 5. Officers responded to the scene at 11:25 p.m. to find the suspects had made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were last reported to be heading south on Hooker Road.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KROC News

Rochester Woman Pleads Guilty In Federal Arson Case

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman is the latest to plead guilty to being involved in the widespread destruction that occurred in the Twin Cities following last year’s death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The US Attorney’s Office in Minneapolis says 23-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif and her 35-year-old...
Sioux City, IAsiouxlandnews.com

UPDATE: Arrest made in arson case at Esquire club

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE: One person has been identified and charged in connection to the arson at the Esquire Club. Detectives have charged 36-year-old Valon Jackson of Sioux City with 2nd-degree arson, 1st-degree criminal mischief, and 3rd-degree burglary. Police say on Aug. 22nd, just after 8:00 a.m., Sioux City...
Bonifay, FLholmescounty.news

Bonifay Police seeks information in ATM burglary

According to the Bonifay Police Department, the burglary was done with the use of a stolen truck from a mechanic’s shop in Chipley and was abandoned at the scene. The same method was also used last month at a bank in Mobile, Alabama. Police Chief Chris Wells says an investigation...
Kennewick, WAsandiegouniontribune.com

Police: 4 killed in shootings, arsons in Washington state

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Authorities believe one gunman killed three people and wounded another during a spree of shootings and arsons in eastern Washington on Wednesday. A suspect was believed to have been found dead later after police fired on a vehicle. KEPR reports that police were called about several fires...
New London, CTNBC Connecticut

Police Seek Information in New London Shooting Investigation

New London Police are looking for information to help in their investigation of a shooting that happened early Labor Day morning. Authorities said the incident happened in the area of Montauk Avenue and Denison Avenue at approximately 2:45 a.m. Officials responded to the scene for a report of gunshots fired....
Santa Fe, NMKRQE News 13

Police investigate arson of Santa Fe sculpture

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are looking for who is responsible for setting fire to a 21-foot tall sculpture outside a downtown art gallery. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, fire crews first responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Form and Concept Art Gallery. They report the flames were put out within 20 minutes. Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Fe Police.

