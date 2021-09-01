State Police seeks information on Culpeper arson case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A homeowner shot and killed a 23-year-old man who he caught breaking into his car on Sept 2. in Montgomery County. Detectives said it happened in the 22700 block of Adrift Row Lane in Porter, Texas. The homeowner told them he received an alarm indicating motion in his driveway at 9 p.m. Upon going outside, he discovered the suspect inside his car. At gunpoint, the homeowner ordered the man to get out. But the suspect refused to comply with the homeowner’s instructions and said, “I’m not going back to prison.” Police said he then became uncooperative and aggressive. During the altercation, the homeowner discharged his firearm, striking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced deceased upon the arrival of medical staff. The circumstances surrounding the discharge of the firearm are currently under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies including MCTXSheriff, Texas Rangers and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and no further details are available at this time. Detectives have yet to release the suspect’s name pending next-of-kin notification.