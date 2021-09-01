🏐 Kansas Continues Road Swing in Nashville
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball continues the 2021 season at the LUV Invitational in Nashville, Tennessee, Sept. 2-4. KU will play host Lipscomb on Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. (Central), Wake Forest on Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. and No. 15 Western Kentucky Sept. 4, at 12 p.m. All three matches will be played in Allen Arena on the Lipscomb campus. The Lipscomb contest will be televised on ESPN+ and all matches will have live stats at KUAthletics.com.kuathletics.com
Comments / 0