A Senate committee will take a look at the new abortion law in Texas. It’ll be the subject of a future hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Chairman Dick Durbin of Illinois described the law in the Lone Star State as a “devastating blow to Americans’ constitutional rights.” The Supreme Court refused to block the law earlier this week, but that decision was made by justices late at night. That’s also the subject of controversy and Durbin promised to take a look at the Supreme Court’s so-called “shadow docket.” That’s where the court takes emergency actions and cases don’t go through the normal process.