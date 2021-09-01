Reeder’s Movie Reviews: The Night House

If there’s one reason to view Oscar tastemakers with skepticism, it’s the career of Rebecca Hall. She’s one of our finest, most daring actors. But year after year, she fails to make a blip on the Academy’s radar (although she has won a BAFTA, and plenty of critics’ groups love her). Part of the problem—if you view this sort of thing as a problem—is that she tends to choose challenging roles laced with subterranean complexities. In Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (2017), she played a brainy, assured, freethinking academic who helps bring a comic-book heroine to life. And her dazzling, harrowing portrayal of troubled Florida TV-newswoman Christine Chubbuck, in the 2016 Christine, was one of the finest performances of that year. Though Hall has been working in movies for more than 15 years—and has directed a terrific, soon-to-be released first feature, Passing , adapted from the Nella Larsen novella—she still has the aura of an under-the-radar favorite, a performer who keeps us guessing as to what her next move might be.