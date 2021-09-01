Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lawyer: Britney Spears ‘will not be extorted’ by father

Posted by 
Weekender
Weekender
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLzU7_0bjrsbzT00
This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles and Britney Spears at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.. Britney Spears’ father agreed Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, according to reports. Several outlets including celebrity website TMZ and CNN reported that James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears and her new attorney say her father is trying to get about $2 million in payments before stepping down from the conservatorship that controls her life and money, a move they liken to extortion in a court filing Tuesday.

The document filed by lawyer Mathew Rosengart says the upcoming scheduled accounting of the conservatorship, which James Spears says he wants completed before he steps down, will mean significant payments for him.

“Britney Spears will not be extorted,” the filing says. “Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

A representative for James Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The filing is a supplement to Rosengart’s July petition on Britney Spears’ behalf for the removal and suspension of James Spears, which will be addressed at a Sept. 29 hearing.

In his response, James Spears revealed that he had already been planning to step down from his daughter’s conservatorship, which he has controlled at least in part since it was established in 2008.

But James Spears offered no timetable for his departure, saying it would come only after several lingering issues, including the next accounting, are resolved.

James Spears said he would fight any attempt to force him out, that there were no grounds for doing so, and that he has always only acted in his daughter’s best interest.

Rosengart’s latest filing contends that while there is plenty of misconduct to address, it is not yet the issue.

“The only question before the Court — which has, unfortunately, been lost for years — is whether Mr. Spears’ prompt suspension and removal are in best the interests of Britney Spears,” the filing says, later adding that “the unequivocal answer is yes.”

Since 2019, James Spears has controlled only his daughter’s finances, after stepping down as the overseer of her personal life.

He was nevertheless the target of much of his daughter’s ire in a pair of speeches before the court in June and July, in which she called the conservatorship “abusive.” Spears said she had been required to use an intrauterine device for birth control, take medications against her will and prevented from getting married, having another child or even riding in her boyfriend’s car unsupervised.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” the 39-year-old Spears said at the time. “I deserve to have a life.”

In an unrelated case, authorities in Ventura County are investigating an allegation of misdemeanor battery from a staff member at her home who said Britney Spears struck her.

Rosengart called the incident “a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cellphone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever.”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Comments / 0

Weekender

Weekender

82
Followers
224
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

NEPA's #1 Entertainment publication, with local events, music, dining, and more

 https://www.theweekender.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Davis
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recording Academy#Tmz#Cnn#Ap Photo#Court#Ap Entertainment#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Why Britney Spears Has Worn Infamous Peasant Blouse ’17 Times,’ And Why She Won’t Stop Anytime Soon

Britney Spears is posing from her backyard and in a peasant blouse to mark one year since the birth of “Project Rose.” The 39-year-old princess of pop, known for her ad-hoc home Instagram updates, spent much of 2020 sharing mysterious and floral-centric photos for her 33.5 million Instagram followers, with shots ahead of the weekend seeing the “Toxic” singer mark a milestone linked to them.
CelebritiesMic

Jamie Spears reportedly wants $2 million to step down as Britney's conservator

According to Britney Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, her father is trying to weasel an additional $2 million away from the pop star before he agrees to step down as her conservator. You see, Jamie Spears filed legal documents in early August saying he intended to step aside as his daughter's guardian. But he provided no timeline for doing so, instead saying he'd work with the court to ensure an "orderly transition to a new conservator." It wasn't exactly the "Britney is free" moment her fans hoped for.
PetsPage Six

Britney Spears’ dogs taken away from her before ‘battery’ incident

Britney Spears’ beloved dogs have been taken away from her — and she wants to know where they are, Page Six has learned. Sources told us Friday that Spears’ dog sitter took the pop star’s two dogs to a veterinarian earlier this month and never brought them back home. “Britney...
PetsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears, Missing Dogs, And An Altercation With Her Longtime Housekeeper At The Heart Of Police Investigation

A couple of days ago, news broke that Britney Spears had allegedly been involved in an altercation with her housekeeper, a woman who had worked for the singer for a long time. At the time, it was alleged there had been an incident over her dogs and that police were called in to investigate. Now, details of the story are breaking and it seems Ms. Spears’ pups disappeared earlier this month, in an incident she allegedly is blaming father Jamie Spears for.
CelebritiesNME

Britney Spears to face investigation over allegations she struck her employee

Britney Spears is set to face investigation over alleged misdemeanor battery, after an employee accused the pop star of striking her. According to The Hollywood Reporter, an employee of Spears’ called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department to allege that they were struck by singer during a dispute on Monday morning (August 16). Spears has since been named a suspect in the investigation.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Britney Spears Accused of Battery by Staff Member, Sources Deny Claims

Britney Spears has a laser focus on her conservatorship case, but it appears there’s another legal drama loading. Or perhaps not. According to TMZ, the singer is under investigation for an alleged battery on one of her longtime housekeepers during an argument over Spears’ dogs. Per the report, the housekeeper...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Jamie Spears accused of trying to ‘extort’ 2m from Britney Spears to leave conservatorship

Britney Spears’ legal team have accused her father, Jamie Spears, of trying to extort $2 million. The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker has repeatedly requested that her dad step down as conservator of her estate and he announced a few weeks ago he would leave his position “when the time is right”, but now her lawyers have asked the court for his suspension and removal as soon as possible.
CelebritiesTyler Morning Telegraph

Britney Spears won't face charges over alleged altercation with housekeeper

Britney Spears will not face any charges after an alleged altercation between her and a housekeeper. Last month, the 39-year-old singer was investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for an alleged misdemeanour battery incident after it was claimed she “struck” one of her employees during a dispute. It was...
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Britney Spears Will Not Face Charges in Battery Case

Britney Spears will not face charges in a recent incident where she was accused of battery by a housekeeper, as TMZ reports and Variety confirms. The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office reportedly did not file charges due to “insufficient evidence lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy