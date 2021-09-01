Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

No stranger to plagues, Venice opens film fest with caution

Posted by 
Weekender
Weekender
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNqDM_0bjrsTsX00
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2016 file photo, a man wears a pest doctor mask in St. Mark’s Square in Venice, Italy. This carnival mask derives from 16th century doctors wearing beak-nosed masks filled with aromatic herbs to cleanse the air they breathed when treating the sick. Venice’s central place in the history of battling pandemics and pestilence will come into focus at this year’s Venice Film Festival, which opens Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, with the premiere of Pedro Almodovar’s in-competition “Madres Paralelas” (Parallel Mothers), which he developed during Spain’s 2020 coronavirus lockdown, one of the harshest in the West. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

VENICE (AP) — Visitors to Venice could be forgiven for not realizing that beyond the majesty of St. Mark’s Square and the romance of gondola rides lies a city that centuries ago helped provide a baseline of what the world knows today about containing pandemics.

It was here that the term “quarantine” was coined, after merchant ships arriving in the 15th-century Venetian Republic were moored for 40 days (“quaranta giorni” in Italian) to see if their crews were afflicted with the plague. It was here that the first isolated pestilence hospital was built on a solitary island in the lagoon, a precursor to today’s COVID-19 isolation wards. And it was in Venice that 16th-century doctors donned beak-nosed masks filled with aromatic herbs to cleanse the air they breathed when treating the sick — an attempt at self-protection that today is the favored choice for Venetian Carnival costumes.

Venice’s central place in the history of battling pandemics provides a relevant backdrop to this year’s Venice Film Festival, which opens Wednesday with the premiere of Pedro Almodovar’s in-competition film “Parallel Mothers.” Almodovar developed the project during Spain’s 2020 coronavirus lockdown, one of the harshest in the West.

In a pre-opening screening Tuesday, Italian director Andre Segre presents a short documentary shot last year showing how Venice organizers coped with COVID-19 to stage the first and only in-person international film festival during the first year of the outbreak.

The scenes in Segre’s film — shocking then, normal now — feature half-full theaters for Hollywood premieres, masked movie stars, cleaners in hazmat suits and the “blink, blink, blink” of remote thermometers taking temperatures at festival checkpoints.

Festival director Alberto Barbera said Tuesday he hopes the festival’s 2021 edition will mark the “reopening that was not the case last year.” But unlike the film festival in Cannes, which came back to life this year in France after skipping 2020, Venice still has to comply with stringent Italian anti-COVID restrictions.

A huge barricade once again is sealing off public access to the red carpet and there are limited chances for fans to catch VIP water taxi arrivals on the Lido. More than 10 testing stations have been set up, and festival-goers must show proof of a negative test, vaccination or having recently recovered from COVID-19 to enter screenings. Masks are required indoors.

In other words, the Venice show is going on — other premieres at the world’s oldest film festival include the debut of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” and Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in “Spencer” — even as Italy copes with new infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

For Venice, though, it’s really nothing new.

“The history of Venice is a history that teaches us how our city, first among European capitals, understood ahead of time how to manage viruses,” said Simone Venturini, Venice’s tourism chief. “These recurrences are studied and recalled even more today because the Venetian model is a model that paradoxically is still used.”

Beginning with the first confirmed plague to strike Venice — the 1348 outbreak that killed at least a third of its population — the city put in place containment measures even without understanding epidemiologically how it spread, said Fabio Zampieri, a history of medicine professor at the University of Padua Medical School.

Based on the belief that “bad air” was to blame for what became known as the Black Death, Venetian authorities closed churches and restaurants, canceled religious processions and ordered a thorough cleaning of homes and public venues, Zampieri said.

During the pestilence that erupted in 1423, Venice’s senate decided to lock down the whole city, prohibiting entry of people from suspected plague-ridden places and punishing locals who gave sick foreigners shelter with six months in jail, he said. A year later, Venice opened the first “lazzaretto,” a hospital on an isolated island in the Venetian lagoon dedicated exclusively to plague victims.

That concept would transform years later into a proper quarantine, an isolated place for people merely suspected of carrying the plague — crews of merchant ships — to wait out 40 days of surveillance while their cargo was disinfected, he said.

During the 1575-1577 plague, doctors increasingly used the beak-nosed masks filled with aromatic herbs to try to protect themselves from the sick, still not realizing that the plague was carried mostly by bacteria-infected fleas on rats, not “bad air.”

“It was still a crucial experience for the history of medicine, the history of health care and the history of managing infectious diseases,” Zampieri said.

After the 1630 pestilence again wiped out around a third of the population, weary Venetians gave thanks to the Virgin Mary that even more lives weren’t taken: They built the Santa Maria della Salute (St. Mary of Health) church across the Grand Canal from St. Mark’s Square, one of the city’s most visible and iconic images.

The central location of the huge, white octagonal domed basilica at the tip of Venice’s custom’s port was entirely intentional, to show the city’s gratitude that it had once again survived and rebounded from the pestilence, said art historian Silvia Marchiori, curator of the Venice Patriarchate’s Manfrediniana museum.

“When you arrived in Venice, you arrived from the sea, not land, so you had to notice this great temple that was built in white Istrian stone to attract attention,” she said.

To this day, Venetians venerate an icon of the Madonna in the basilica during one of the city’s main religious festivals on Nov. 21, a day dedicated to offering prayers for good health, she said.

Whether by prayer, public health policy or discipline, Venice as a whole fared relatively well during its latest pandemic. The city took the extraordinary decision in February 2020 — when coronavirus was just beginning to be detected in northern Italy — to cancel its famous Carnival. It stayed locked down during the worst of the pandemic, watching as neighboring Lombardy and even parts of the surrounding Veneto region got slammed with infections and deaths in one of Europe’s worst-hit countries.

Venice has been rewarded with a steady return of visitors this spring and summer, just in time for celebrations marking the 1,600th anniversary of the founding of the city, the film festival, sailing regattas and star-studded fashion shows by Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana.

It’s all part of Venice’s efforts to attract visitors who stay, spend and appreciate the city’s history and artistry, rather than day-trippers who take a gondola ride down the Grand Canal and call it a day, said tourism chief Venturini.

“These are the pillars on which we’re building a post-COVID tourism,” he said.

___

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Comments / 0

Weekender

Weekender

82
Followers
224
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

NEPA's #1 Entertainment publication, with local events, music, dining, and more

 https://www.theweekender.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Villeneuve
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#Plague#Parallel Mothers#Ap Photo#Italian#Venetian Carnival#European#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Stars return to Venice red carpet as film festival opens

VENICE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Decked out in a black and white Chanel gown, Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz led the comeback of movie stars to the red carpet of the Venice film festival on its opening night on Wednesday, as cinema hopes to shake off the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic.
Designers & Collectionsthefashionistastories.com

Penelope Cruz in Chanel at the 78th Venice Film Festival Opening Ceremony and the 'Parallel Mothers' Photocall & Premiere

Wearing CHANEL, Penelope Cruz attended the 78th Venice Film Festival opening ceremony and the 'Parallel Mothers' photocall & premiere today(September 1st) in Venice, Italy. For the photocall, she wore a RESORT 2022 black & white frayed jacket with the matching frayed hem mini skirt. In some cases, I don't mind a frayed hem but these pieces together aren't working for me. I would have definitely remove the frayed fringe hem from the skirt but overall the fit is off.
MoviesPosted by
WDBO

Jimmy Page at Venice film fest to present Led Zeppelin doc

VENICE, Italy — (AP) — Guitarist Jimmy Page says he turned down a lot of “pretty miserable” pitches over the years to make a documentary about Led Zeppelin. But he finally bit when he received a deeply-researched proposal focusing almost exclusively on the music and chronicling the band’s birth in 1968 and its meteoric early rise.
MoviesEmpire

Zendaya On Dune: ‘Chani Is A Fighter’

From her role as the MCU’s MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home, to her riveting turns in Euphoria and Malcolm And Marie, Zendaya is already a screen force to be reckoned with. And if her presence in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will be relatively small, her part is a significant one – she’s playing Chani, a girl of Arrakis’ native Fremen population, whose destiny is entwined with that of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. Should the filmmaker get to make his second part of the epic Frank Herbert adaptation, the character would feature much more heavily – but for now, she’ll be a tantalising promise of what’s to come.
Moviesimdb.com

23 Must-See Films at the 2021 Venice, Toronto, and New York Film Festivals

While the majority of 2020’s film festivals opted for virtual or hybrid affairs — and some were even cancelled, as was the case for both Cannes and Telluride — this year sees the world creeping, quite cautiously, back into seeming normalcy. Cannes went off without a hitch (albeit in an un-traditional July slot), while both Venice and Telluride are gearing up for in-person editions in the coming days. The Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival are both going ahead with hybrid events that will likely offer less virtual options for audiences than they did last year, with NYFF even announcing that it would not screen any films on a virtual platform, though some other events will be available that way.
Travelexecutivetraveller.com

Venice set to charge tourists for entry

Venice plans to charge visitors for access and set entrance quotas from the summer of 2022, according to newspaper Stampa. The Italian city, one of the world’s top tourist destinations, will also require prospective visitors to reserve access in advance, according to the newspaper. Turnstiles will be installed at the main access points of the city’s historical center.
MoviesKRDO

‘Dune’ and A-listers all set to launch from Venice film fest

“Dune” is just one of the high-profile premieres coming to 78th Venice International Film Festival, which begins Wednesday on the Lido with new films from acclaimed directors like Jane Campion, Ridley Scott, Pedro Almodóvar, Paolo Sorrentino, Paul Schrader and Edgar Wright. Stars including Ben Affleck, Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, Kirsten Dunst, Zendaya, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac expected to grace the famed red carpet outside the Palazzo del Cinema. After being the only major festival to be held in person last year, Venice is once again kicking off a back-to-back fall festival season and serving as a launchpad for Oscar hopefuls.
Moviesvrfocus.com

Venice VR Expanded 2021 Opens: How to Enjoy the Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival has returned once again and with it the successful virtual reality (VR) offshoot Venice VR Expanded. Held virtually for the first time in 2020, for 2021 Venice VR Expanded is bigger and more diverse than ever, with a range of immersive works to be enjoyed. Due to the expansive nature of the festival, it can be both daunting and a little confusing as to what’s publically available and what’s behind closed doors. So VRFocus is here to help you get the most out of this exciting event.
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Venice Film Fest 2021: A Fight Continues in Alessandro Cassigoli and Casey Kauffman’s Knockout “Californie”

When we first meet Jamila (Khadija Jaafari) at the age of 11 in “Californie,” she is expecting to have a career in boxing, longingly looking over at the toned abs of an older female fighter in the gym she attends, eager for her growth spurt to happen and her time in the ring to commence. The attitude she’ll need as a boxer comes naturally, already sparring with her teachers at school over lessons that she doesn’t see the need for, and co-writers/directors Alessandro Cassigoli and Casey Kauffman give no suggestion that she’s wrong when all she sees is her mother toiling away as a housecleaner to keep a roof over her head and her sister Angelica. Learning French or about algae spread in biology is going to lead anywhere, she thinks and as it stands, prevents her from where she needs to be immediately to see success, which is the gym.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Review: Pedro Almodovar’s Opening-Night Film ‘Parallel Mothers’

“You need to know what kind of country you’re living in!” Janis snaps at Ana — the much younger woman who shared her hospital ward when she was giving birth — in Parallel Mothers, the Venice Film Festival’s opener. Has nobody told her there are 100,000 bodies buried in Spanish ditches? Doesn’t Ana understand that these people are victims of a war that will never be over until they are found and given decent burials? A few moments earlier, Janis was explaining to Ana how to make the perfect tortilla: slice those potatoes as thinly as possible, in case you’re...
Moviesimdb.com

On Location in Golan Heights With Venice Film Entry ‘The Stranger’ (Exclusive)

It’s not often that films shoot in the Occupied Golan Heights, Israel’s contested border territory with Syria and Lebanon. Characterized by sloping mountains and the ruins of more than 100 Syrian villages, destroyed (by Israel) after the Six Day War in 1967, it makes for an atmospheric filming location. This can be seen in “The Stranger” (Al Garib), a drama making its world premiere in the Venice Critics’ Week section on Monday.
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Venice Film Fest 2021 Review: “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” Hits a Transcendent Note

“Leonard’s songs felt cinematic to me,” John Lissauer says, describing his first interactions with Leonard Cohen upon meeting him in a recording studio in Montreal when he was just 22 in “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.” The two would come to collaborate for the 1974 album “New Skin for the Old Ceremony” on which the producer suggested after Cohen proposed that they co-write it that it would be better for the poet-turned-musician to simply bring the verses to him and they could figure out the instrumentation later, and while they got the record in the can, plans for another had been made, but as Lissauer recalls, Cohen vanished off into Egypt and he wouldn’t hear from him for the next eight years.
TV SeriesMarie Claire

Where Is 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Filmed?

We've never wanted to be transported into a TV show more than in the first episode of Nine Perfect Strangers. The new Hulu series from David E. Kelley, based on Liane Moriarty's book of the same name, follows the nine guests of Tranquillum House, an exclusive wellness resort run by a Russian guru named Masha, played by Nicole Kidman. Though Masha's methods are pretty intense, requiring guests to give up all electronics and at one point dig their own graves, the gorgeous forest and amenities offered at the retreat make us wonder if downing a few smoothies would be worth 10 days of luxurious rest.
Movieswmleader.com

Benedict Cumberbatch Receives Four-Minute Standing Ovation at 78th Venice Film Fest For The Power of the Dog

The Venice Film Festival in recent years has become a launching pad for the Oscars, particularly as the Academy has added more international members to its voting body. According to Variety, in Italy on Thursday Netflix scored a four-minute standing ovation for what could be one of its stronger awards contenders this year, Jane Campion’s period drama ‘The Power of the Dog’. As the crowd inside the Sala Grande cheered, Campion embraced stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst in a group hug, and as the applause continued, Cumberbatch removed his mask and took a bow for the adoring crowd. Dune First Reviews Out! Critics in Awe of Timothée Chalamet-Starrer, Call Denis Villeneuve’s Visual Spectacle His ‘All-Time Great’.
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Venice Film Fest 2021 Review: History Repeats Itself to Devastating Effect in “Three Minutes – A Lengthening”

The first three minutes and 33 seconds of “Three Minutes – A Lengthening” are presented without comment, with only the whirring sound of celluloid being unspooled as accompaniment, leaving the eye to wander around the frame without guidance. The black-and-white images of a town aren’t particularly striking at first glance with people talking to one another and generally going about their daily lives, but without context, why something is of interest becomes as curious as what attracts your interest and not a second sooner than when that intrigue could fade, director Bianca Stigter provides that background to what you’re seeing — footage from 1938 shot by David Kurtz, a resident of Nasielsk, a small town in Poland where the predominantly Jewish community were threatened to be wiped off the map during the impending Nazi Occupation.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Film Festival: Calm Before The Storm As The Covid-Proof Fest Gears Up

A film festival is about more than just the films and the festival center. It is about the location, the journey, the experience. Here on Deadline we’ll be bringing you updates on what it’s like to be on the ground at the Venice Film Festival, which continues on schedule for a second year in a row despite the pandemic disrupting other events. Tuesday August 31. Day 0 of the festival. Call it the calm before the storm, but the Venice Lido was a sedate place to arrive Tuesday, with two days to go until the kickoff of this year’s Venice Film Festival....
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Venice Film Fest 2021 Review: A Youth Retreat Reveals a Terrifying and Inescapable Reality in Joaquín del Paso’s “The Hole in the Fence”

There’s a glimpse of what the boys at Centro Escolar Los Pinos can become if they survive the summer in “The Hole in the Fence,” when the father of one of them has to pick up his son after he’s attacked by another. Descending onto the grounds of the Christian youth retreat by helicopter, he is treated with deference unseen by any of the kids during their stay by Mr. Monteros (Enrique Lascurain), the retreat’s impervious administrator, and addressed as “Minister,” you sense that having power now has been built on the idea he was toughened up at the retreat rather than ever seeing himself as one of the bullies who was predestined for success by class and now should enjoy it rather than question it, keeping his anger in check in spite of his son’s broken nose and content to chalk it up to boys being boys.

Comments / 0

Community Policy