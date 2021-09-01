Man found passed out behind wheel

Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on August 29, 2021 at approximately 5:05 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Melena Clements, 59 of Highway 1524 and Jeremy Sizemore, 35 of Roark. The arrest occurred when Deputy Arnold was conducting extra patrol on Highway 2000 when he came into contact with a vehicle blocking the roadway with what appeared to be a male subject passed out in the passenger seat with the vehicle running and the above mentioned female outside the vehicle gathering wood. While running the vehicles information it showed that the plate on the vehicle wasn’t registered to the one being operated by the above mentioned subject. Upon further investigation, Deputy Arnold located 2 defaced firearms along with assorted narcotics throughout the vehicle.