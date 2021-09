The UW-Green Bay Libraries are participating in Sept. 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World, an educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11. The poster exhibition will be available on the third floor of the Cofrin Library starting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, running through Friday, Sept. 17.