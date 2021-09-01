Cancel
Library hopes to turn criticism of display into learning opportunity

guttenbergpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prairie du Chien Memorial Library staff has turned a contentious situation into an opportunity to encourage learning, as well as respect and open-mindedness. In the month of June, the library had a display of LGBTQ Pride, diversity and inclusivity books in the children’s section in an effort to recognize Pride Month. The books were fiction and non-fiction, all from lists recommended by the Cooperative Children’s Book Center, American Library Association, Public Library Association and the Wisconsin Library Association, according to library director Nancy Ashmore.

