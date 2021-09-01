Cancel
San Angelo, TX

Clay Shoot, Cornhole & Washers Plus More in San Angelo

By Chuck Baker
ESPN 960 San Angelo
ESPN 960 San Angelo
 5 days ago
We keep you up to date with what's going on in and around the Concho Valley. Here's a look at what's happening in and around San Angelo... The Chicken Farm Art Center invites you to join in on their 2021 Concert in the Yard Season on Fri, Sept 3rd starting at 4 pm! Enjoy local musicians, tasty food and drink & shopping at their resident artist shops and studios. Come back on Sat, Sept 4th as they continue to Celebrate 50 years of Sharing the Art Spirit with plenty of Local Art, Music, Food, and Fun from 10 am – 5 pm. For more info, call 653-4936.

ESPN 960 San Angelo

ESPN 960 San Angelo

ESPN 960 has the best sports coverage for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

ESPN 960 San Angelo

Concert, Horse Racing, STOMP And More This Week

PAC CENTER - STOMP FRI, AUG 27TH. "STOMP", the international percussion sensation, will make an exciting return to San Angelo at The Murphey Performance Hall this Fri, Aug 27th at 7:30 PM. From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 20 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people. For ticket information and more, click on sanangelopac.org.

