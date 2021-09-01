Clay Shoot, Cornhole & Washers Plus More in San Angelo

We keep you up to date with what's going on in and around the Concho Valley. Here's a look at what's happening in and around San Angelo... The Chicken Farm Art Center invites you to join in on their 2021 Concert in the Yard Season on Fri, Sept 3rd starting at 4 pm! Enjoy local musicians, tasty food and drink & shopping at their resident artist shops and studios. Come back on Sat, Sept 4th as they continue to Celebrate 50 years of Sharing the Art Spirit with plenty of Local Art, Music, Food, and Fun from 10 am – 5 pm. For more info, call 653-4936.