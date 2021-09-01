Cancel
Clay County, KY

Hoskins charged on multiple warrants

 5 days ago

Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on August 19, 2021 at approximately 12:00 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead and Deputy Dewey Grubb arrested Johnathan Hoskins, 34 of Teges Creek. The arrest occurred when Chief Deputy Jones obtained information on the whereabouts of the above mentioned subject who was sought on mutiple warrants for his arrest including Circuit Indictments out of Clay and Laurel County. Upon arrival, Deputies observed the above mentioned subject exit a dwelling and proceed on foot. After a brief foot pursuit the subject was apprehended without further incident.

