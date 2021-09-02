CG zoning panel will consider changes for 2 large subdivisions planned before recession
CASA GRANDE — Zoning to allow for smaller lots could pave the way for nearly 2,000 new homes to be built in neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Thursday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will include discussions on five items: three zoning changes, a planned area development amendment for build-to-rent home construction and an allowance for a circular driveway at a residence on Paseo De Paula.www.pinalcentral.com
