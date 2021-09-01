Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Attentiveness: Faculty Retreat

gordonconwell.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGordon-Conwell seeks to maintain high academic standards and deep spirituality. Together. Both/And. Interwoven. Double helix. Warp and woof. Choose your image, but such integration must first be lived and modeled with the leadership of the seminary: faculty and the Board of Trustees. The faculty had an overnight retreat this past week, and the Board of Trustees will have their retreat this coming February.

www.gordonconwell.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Faculty#Missionaries#The Board Of Trustees#Cume#Korean#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Washington, DCHilltop

Student Leadership Retreat Recap

Howard’s Office of Campus Life hosted a workshop Friday intended to give students a better understanding of the school’s various student organizations and how they will operate differently on campus as a result of the pandemic. The Student Leadership Retreat brought together students in Cramton Auditorium to instruct them on...
Sciencesuffieldacademy.org

Faculty Friday

Liz serves as Suffield Academy’s Cultural Diversity Director and teaches Leadership. She is the faculty advisor of MCA, SOC, the mentoring program, and Sister Sister. She is also the school’s representative to the SPHERE program where she facilitates workshops for students, faculty, and staff. Liz earned both a bachelor’s degree in Family and Consumer Science and master’s degree in Science Management from Mount Vernon Nazarene University, where she held several positions in student government and campus life. She was also an admissions counselor at Mount Vernon and coordinated multicultural and international student recruitment. She completed the Kingswood-Oxford Leadership Institute for Educators of Color, a program designed for educators of color at independent schools, and most recently presented at Carney Sandoe’s Diversity FORUM on Using Compassionate Curiosity to Combat Implicit Bias.
Protestsfox5ny.com

CUNY faculty protest

The fall semester is about to begin for more than 500,000 students across 25 CUNY campuses. A coalition of educators is still pushing for change, just hours before the doors reopen for in-person learning.
CollegesCampus Times

Attention incoming introverts

Greetings fellow introverts! Ready to emerge from your cozy cocoons and start your college experience?. …Yeah, me neither. But that’s okay — I know you can do it. While starting college can be difficult for anyone — especially those who find socialization challenging and at times draining — starting college as an introvert during the COVID-19 pandemic is something else entirely. The pandemic brought accessibility and convenience. It forced more no-contact options, such as online ordering, virtual appointments, and classes over Zoom. So us introverts burrowed farther into our shells, slinking into our fuzzy sweatpants and oversized T-shirts — relishing in the comfort the extroverted world loves to steal from us.
Centre County, PAThe Daily Collegian

Faculty profile: Aaron Campbell

Title: Assistant Professor of Education (Special Education) Department: Educational Psychology, Counseling, and Special Education. Campbell joined the College of Education in July 2021, having earned her doctorate in educational psychology with an emphasis in special education and a certificate of applied behavior analysis from the College of Education and Human Development at Texas A&M University.
Geneva, NYhws.edu

Secret Sauce at HWS: The Faculty

Hobart and William Smith Faculty Ranked Among Best in Nation, Again!. Based on student reports, Hobart and William Smith Colleges again rank top in the nation for best faculty in the 2022 edition of The Princeton Review’s “Best 387 Colleges.” This year’s “Great Professors” ranking pays tribute to colleges who historically have “truly stellar records of student satisfaction” and that have earned distinction on the list for decades.
New Cordell, OKcordellbeacon.com

FACULTY SPOTLIGHT

Cordell Schools has a wide range of faculty ranging from veteran teachers who have spent decades there all the way to new faces coming in such as a new cook ready to serve the kids. Regardless of how long they have been there, we believe each of the faculty members...
Woodbridge, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Outstanding PWCS Faculty and Students

It’s tough when a musician is unable to perform, so when Taryn Wood, strings teacher at Woodbridge High School, saw videos of cellists virtually performing together during the pandemic, she knew she wanted to join. Soon thereafter, Wood discovered the Global Cello Project and became a part of a worldwide cellist community.
SocietyDaily Californian

“A community call”: HUBBA demands faculty diversity in Haas

In a petition published July, the Haas Undergraduate Black Business Association, or HUBBA, demanded Haas School of Business to make tangible efforts to increase Black representation in faculty, among other goals. HUBBA is calling on the school of business to hire three Black faculty members before the end of the...
Milwaukee, WImarquettewire.org

Student and faculty vaccine requirement

Marquette University President Lovell announced June 7 that students who will be attending classes during the 2021-22 academic school year must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 1 unless granted an exemption. “Scientific evidence has shown that vaccines are safe and effective at reducing transmission of the virus. A...
Religiontexasscorecard.com

Francis: Our State-Sponsored Religion

I’m just going to come out and say it: Leftism is every bit as much a religion as Christianity, Judaism, or Buddhism. It is one of the fastest-growing, too, and for one very good reason: It has become essentially state-sponsored. I am well aware there will be an emotional pushback...
Religionblcklst.com

The Theology of Cinema: Faith

“Faith is better understood as a verb than as a noun, as a process than as a possession. It is on-again-off-again rather than once-and-for-all. Faith is not being sure where you’re going but going anyway. A journey without maps.”. As many of you may know, I have a background in...
Scranton, PAscranton.edu

University Announces Faculty Promotions

The University of Scranton granted promotions and/or tenure to 19 faculty members effective at the start of the 2021-22 academic year. Nine faculty members have been promoted to professor: Doug Boyle, D.B.A., accounting; Bryan Burnham, Ph.D., psychology; Patrick Clark, Ph.D., theology and religious studies; Paul Cutrufello, Ph.D., health and human performance; Christian Krokus, Ph.D., theology and religious studies; Andrew LaZella, Ph.D., philosophy; Matthew Meyer, Ph.D., philosophy; Murli Rajan, Ph.D., economics and finance; and Yamile Silva, Ph.D. world languages and cultures.
Visual Artduke.edu

New Faculty Publication

The Aesthetics of Reaction Tradition, Faith, Identity, and the Visual Arts in France, 1900-1914. This study focuses on anti-modernist artists, critics and political theorists in Belle Époque France hostile to secular democracy and its allegedly decadent culture of individualism. It examines their reassertion of social and artistic values which, they claimed, had been distorted and repressed by the 1789 revolution. Exploring the cultural implications of the Catholic revival, the impact of the royalist movement Action française and nationalist calls for a 'Renaissance française', it challenges previous assessments of nationalists' artistic agenda and recasts ways of thinking about classicism and the notion of a 'return to order' in pre- and post-war French cultural discourse. The book offers the first comprehensive overview of nationalism's impact on pre-war French art, which it complements with synthetic studies of three figures affected by these political and artistic debates: the painters Maurice Denis (Catholic revival) and Emile Bernard ('Renaissance francaise), as well as the critic Joachim Gasquet (Action française). In such a way, the book goes beyond previous accounts to highlight contradictions and complexities in pre-war artistic discourse that enrich our understanding of the ideological stakes involved in clashes over modernity, tradition and identity in pre-war France.
Educationelizabethton.com

Secular or Christian education?

Dear Rev. Graham: I have been given a scholarship to a state university, but my parents don’t like the idea of me getting a secular education. I don’t want to go against their advice, but I don’t have the same financial opportunity at a Christian college. Is it wrong for a Christian to attend a secular college? — C.S.
John McginnPosted by
DFW Community News

Returning to Riverbend for 2021 Retreat

To kick off the beginning of the school year, the Upper School Students traveled to Riverbend Retreat Center for the annual Upper School Retreat. This year was the first time for MCA to host this retreat after the COVID-19 Pandemic. The purpose of the retreat is to provide an opportunity for all of the Upper School students to bond with their fellow classmates and teachers. The seniors left for the retreat center on Wednesday afternoon. Once they arrived, the seniors participated in several team building activities as well as had a time to pray and reconnect with one another. The seniors then ended the night around a campfire roasting smores and enjoying one another’s company. The next morning, the seniors welcomed the rest of the Upper School students as they arrived at the retreat center. After lunch, the students were given three hours of free time. Many students played basketball, nine-square, and soccer while others explored the campgrounds. Some students even watched MCA’s counselor, John Woodruff, fish in the pond. On Thursday students also had time with their small groups to practice their skit. Every year at retreat a male small group and a female small group pair up to perform a skit for all of the other students. For many, this is the best part of retreat as many students step out of their comfort zone to put on a show. After skit practice, the Upper School students joined together again for dinner. After dinner, Upper School Bible teacher John McGinn gave a message regarding this year’s theme based off of Isaiah 43:18-19 which states, “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing!” The students also got the chance to engage in worship with former MCA teacher, Michael Keys. Following this time of worship was the skit performances. The winners of this year’s annual skit competition was Mackenzie Matthews and Dr. John McGinn’s small group. Senior, Adam Gerdes, the star of the winning skit said this about his performance, “I love performing skits because I love having attention on myself and making other people laugh.” On Friday morning before their departure, the Upper School students received an encouraging message from Upper School Principal, Laura Smith about the upcoming year. When asked about how she felt about her first retreat, Freshman, Havilah Mahadi said, “It was so much fun spending time with all of the high school at retreat and it made me closer with so many more people.” Once again, the tradition of retreat helped strengthen the bond of the Upper School students and staff before jumping into a new school year.
Americus, GAAmericus Times-Recorder

Faithfulness and Fruitfulness

There is a welcome mat being laid out for you. St. John’s Anglican Church is reserving you a seat for their new contemporary worship service. It will be held in their parish hall located at 230 Southland Road on Sunday evenings at 5pm. The Americus Times-Recorder sat down for a conversation with the church’s rector, Jim Barton. The excitement over creating something new is tangible at St. John’s. They have long invested much prayer into this adventure and are looking forward to opening their doors on Sunday evenings. “This whole service came out of our prayers. We feel like this service is something God has called us to do, and we hope he is calling a lot of folks in our community to be with us.” Jim describes Anglicans as “gospel centered, spiritually focused group of Christians.” St. John’s is home to many of our neighbors, and as Jim describes them, “our congregation relies on prayer. It is such a key in our story and journey. We are known as a group of people who are very much committed to worship.” Jim explains why worship is so vital. “People were created for worship. Whether it be God or something else, there is something in the core of our being that is yearning to serve and love something greater than ourselves. Worship is where we declare our love for God, express our gratitude for the grace God has shown to us, where we declare our faith and in rejoice in God’s faithfulness to us.”
Religionbiola.edu

Climate Change in Christian Perspective

Climate change has been one of the most debated subjects around the world in recent years, with various opinions about its reality, origins and dangers. Join Scott and Sean as they interview theologian Brent Waters about his insightful take on climate change from a distinctly Christian view of the world, that comes out of his book, Just Capitalism.
Center, KYEastern Progress

Faculty Profile: Ashley Sweat

The Student Success Center has welcomed a new director this semester, Ashley Sweat. Sweat has previously worked at Eastern Kentucky University in other positions such as a training assistant in the training resource center, in the First Step to College Success Program and an adjunct professor in GSD. After briefly working elsewhere, Sweat returned in 2021 as a program coordinator before becoming the director of the Student Success Center this semester.
EducationPride Publishing

Faith of A Mustard Seed

Experience as a component of theology is, I think, the grounding factor. The places, the spaces, the faces of any life, both as an individual or as a part of one’s total historicity will ultimately alter any source or tradition. It has always been interesting to me to hear persons...

Comments / 0

Community Policy