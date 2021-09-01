How To Take The Perfect Power Nap According To Science

Sometimes you need a good power nap to get through the workday. There's actually a correct way to take a power nap, according to science. We've all hit that slump at work where we are running on fumes. The caffeine and coffee have already worn off from this morning. Sure, you could always go to the break room and pour another cup of Joe to get through the day. OR...you could consider taking a power nap on your break. As a matter of fact, taking a power nap, if done right it can actually give us the boost we need to get through the rest of our day, according to science!