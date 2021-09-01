Montana Tech students help with future of space exploration

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. Rover, Perseverance, Curiosity. If these names sound familiar, it's because they are among the most extraordinary robots currently exploring space. And while they might be the most famous, they are not the only robots helping astronauts and engineers discover the cosmos. Robots are present everywhere in space, from the International Space Station to out and about on planets and moons, and they bring together the best of science, technology and engineering.