Hartwell, GA

Jack Edmunds

Hartwell Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack B. Edmunds Jr., 87, of Hartwell, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital, Lavonia. Born on July 18, 1934 in Decatur, he was the son of the late Jack B. Edmunds Sr. and Marian Houser Edmunds. Mr. Edmunds was a graduate of Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C. He is also a graduate of the LSU School of Banking and the Emory Advanced Management School. He retired as President of Citizens and Southern National Bank (now Bank of America) after 35 years of service.

